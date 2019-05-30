Home

Grace Howarth
HOWARTH (née Broom)
Grace Peacefully in Rotherham District General Hospital on 23rd May 2019 aged 96 years.
Recently resided at Waterside
Grange Care Home.
Beloved Wife of the late Robert
and a much loved Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma.
The Funeral Service will take place at All Saints Church, Aston on Friday
7th June 2019 at 12.30pm followed by Cremation at City Road Crematorium at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu if desired to R.N.L.I. which can be made on the day of the funeral as a donation box will be available at the Church and the Crematorium or these can be passed c/o Philip Gray, G.E. Foers & Co,
1 Aughton Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, S264TF.
Published in The Star on May 30, 2019
