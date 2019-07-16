Home

Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00
North Chapel, Grenoside Crematorium
Gordon Garrett Notice
Garrett Gordon On the 2nd July
Aged 70 years
Peacefully at home after
a courageous battle.

Son of the late George and Daisy Garrett of Gleadless, Sheffield.
Much loved husband to Margaret;
Dad of Sarah, Mark & Helen
and father in law to Graham,
Eve & Paul. Adored Grandad to Morgan, Ellie, Max, Finlay & Joseph.
Brother to Donald and Gillian.

The funeral will take place on
Friday 26th of July at the North Chapel, Grenoside Crematorium at 12.00 noon.

Family flowers only please but donations to BRACE
(Vascular Dementia).
Published in The Star on July 16, 2019
