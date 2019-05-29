BENNETT Gordon Aged 86 years,

late of Broomhill, Sheffield,

passed away at

Highfield Nursing Home, Tadcaster, North Yorkshire after a six month illness.

Beloved husband of the late Mary,

very much loved dad to

Tracy and Nigel and cherished grandad to Emma, Adam and Joshua.

Dear father in law to Billy and Julia,

also a loved and respected

step grandad to Kevin and Tracey and step great grandad to Ewan, Ruaridh, Eilidh and Amy.

Service to take place on

Thursday 6th June 2019 in

Stannington Christ Church at 11.00am, followed by cremation at Grenoside North Chapel at 12 noon and afterwards at Whitley Hall Hotel.

No flowers by request of the family. Donations if desired made payable to The Aplastic Anaemia Trust

may be sent to

Stannington Funeral Services,

98 Oldfield Road, Sheffield S6 6DW

or given on line to theaat.org.uk with the comment In memory of

Gordon Bennett. Published in The Star on May 29, 2019