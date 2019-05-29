Home

Services
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00
Stannington Christ Church
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00
Grenoside North Chapel
Gordon Bennett Notice
BENNETT Gordon Aged 86 years,
late of Broomhill, Sheffield,
passed away at
Highfield Nursing Home, Tadcaster, North Yorkshire after a six month illness.
Beloved husband of the late Mary,
very much loved dad to
Tracy and Nigel and cherished grandad to Emma, Adam and Joshua.
Dear father in law to Billy and Julia,
also a loved and respected
step grandad to Kevin and Tracey and step great grandad to Ewan, Ruaridh, Eilidh and Amy.
Service to take place on
Thursday 6th June 2019 in
Stannington Christ Church at 11.00am, followed by cremation at Grenoside North Chapel at 12 noon and afterwards at Whitley Hall Hotel.
No flowers by request of the family. Donations if desired made payable to The Aplastic Anaemia Trust
may be sent to
Stannington Funeral Services,
98 Oldfield Road, Sheffield S6 6DW
or given on line to theaat.org.uk with the comment In memory of
Gordon Bennett.
Published in The Star on May 29, 2019
