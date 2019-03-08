Home

Parramore Gloria 81 on 8 March,
In loving memory of a wonderful mam on your birthday,
The memories of you we treasure,
So precious and so dear,
Mam, you meant the world to us,
I wish you were still here.
The sadness is relentless,
Nothing can ease the pain,
Until I take my final breath,
And we will meet again.
On this special day, I make the pain go numb,
I think of all the memories of a very special mam.
Loving son Tet and daughter in law Julie
xxx
Published in The Star on Mar. 8, 2019
