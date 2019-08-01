Oxley Glen 64, peacefully passed away from prostate cancer on Thursday 25 July 2019 at Ashgate Hospice in Chesterfield.

Glen is survived by his wife Sheila and his two children, Adam and Carolyn.

A funeral service will be held for Glen

at 3.30pm on Thursday 8 August at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium

in Sheffield.

Family flowers only but people

will be able to make donations to

Ashgate Hospicecare,

Weston Park Cancer Charity

and/or Prostate Cancer UK.

Glen wanted his funeral to be a celebration. He didn't want suits and ties but he also said people can wear whatever they like, so attendees

should wear what they feel comfortable wearing.

An incalculable loss to his family and many friends, Glen always put others before himself. He will be remembered for his love of sport, his compassion, charisma and can-do attitude. Published in The Star on Aug. 1, 2019