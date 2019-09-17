Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare (Wadsley Bridge))
10/56 Penistone Rd North
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S6 1LQ
0114 234 3129
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
15:30
Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel
Gladys Pope Notice
POPE Gladys Passed away peacefully at Herries Lodge on
7th September 2019
aged 94 years. Loving wife of the late Ron, mother of the late Stephen,
loving grandmother and
great-grandmother. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
The cremation will take place at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on Friday the 27th September at 3.30pm, refreshments afterwards at the Shoulder of Mutton, Worrall.
Flowers welcome or donations to Alzheimer's Research.
Further enquiries to
John Fairest Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01142343129
Published in The Star on Sept. 17, 2019
