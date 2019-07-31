Home

CLARK (nee Atherton)
Gillian One year ago today since you left us.

There is a family who
misses you dearly,
And finds time long since you left,
We think of you daily and hourly,
But try to be brave and content,
Tears that we shed are in silence,
And we breathe a sigh of regret,
For you were ours and we remember,
You are far too special to forget.

Until we meet again, loved and missed so much by devoted husband Neville and all your family and friends xxxx
Published in The Star on July 31, 2019
