OLDFIELD (nee Hudson)
Georgina Mary Passed away on January 31st, 2019
aged 78 years.
Beloved Wife of George Keith.
Much Loved Mum of Tracey, Lynne and Martyn.
Dear Mother in law of Gail, David and Royce. Loving Nan of Ben, Danielle, Sophie, Katie, Emily, George, Jamie
and Ethan.
The Funeral Service will take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday February 27th at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for St. Luke's Hospice
may be given at the service.
Published in The Star on Feb. 21, 2019
