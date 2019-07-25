|
|
|
WESTWOOD George Henry (Jud) Passed away suddenly at his home on July 16th 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Rita
Much Loved Dad of Anthony and Tracy, Mark and Lisa, Jacqueline and Ian. Loving Grandad of Thomas,
Francesca, Joe, Harry, Cieran and Kori
Loving Brother of Graham and Helen.
The Funeral Service will take place
at City Road Crematorium on Wednesday July 31st at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please donations in memory of George for
The British Heart Foundation to H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Mon Ami
Published in The Star on July 25, 2019