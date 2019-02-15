|
|
|
WEBSTER George William Passed away peacefully on 4th February, aged 89 years in Holmwood Nursing Home.
Beloved husband of Doreen,
a loving father of Julian, Richard and Simon, also a much loved grandad and great grandad.
A service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday
22nd February at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for the Alzheimer's Society may be given on the day or sent c/o G & M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, S8 0GB.
A big thank you to the nursing staff at Holmwood Nursing Home.
Published in The Star on Feb. 15, 2019
