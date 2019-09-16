|
|
|
Walker George William
(Billy) Passed away on
1st September, 2019
aged 84 years.
He is now with his late wife Pat who passed away on 1st September,
2016, who he has missed terribly.
He leaves behind three children:
Jayne, Glenn and Kim and their spouses John, Leigh and Mick and
also six grandchildren: Claire, Robert, Charlotte, Lauren, Joe, Jason
and eight great grandchildren.
The service will be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday
20th September, 2019 at 2.45pm.
Published in The Star on Sept. 16, 2019