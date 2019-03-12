|
|
|
Turner George Benjamin
"Spud" Of Gleadless
Retried police officer.
Sadly passed away after a brave fight in the Northern General Hospital on Monday 4th March, aged 83. Loving husband of the late Pauleen, beloved dad of Russ, Steve and Phil,
father-in-law of Anne and Marie, adored grandad of Gareth,
Carly, Ben, Amy and Ciaran and
great-grang of Skye, beloved brother
of Lilian and the late Derek.
Service and cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday
26th March at 11.15 am. Family flowers only please, donations on the day,
in lieu of Dementia UK.
Published in The Star on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More