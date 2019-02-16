Home

George Tew Notice
TEW George Passed away peacefully on
11th February 2019 in
Northern General Palliative Care Unit, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Patricia,
much loved dad of
Stephen and Kevin,
loving father in law of Jayne and Lisa
and devoted grandad of
Josh, Dee, Brad and Reece.
Funeral to take place at
Grenoside Crematorium on
Monday 4th March at 10am.
Family flowers only, any donations
kindly given will go to Northern General
Palliative Care Unit.

Night, night, God bless.
Always in our hearts,
forever in our thoughts.
Published in The Star on Feb. 16, 2019
