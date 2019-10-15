|
Rhodes George Anthony Tony of V.T Plumbing and Heating Services, passed away at home peacefully after a long illness on September 27th,
aged 87. Dearly beloved husband of Brenda, wonderful dad of Anthony, Mark, Patrick and the late Andrew,
also much loved dad-in-law of Kim, Gerry and Sawittri. Devoted grandad and great-grandad.
Your presence we miss,
Your memory we treasure.
Always a smile,
Always a hand when one was down,
Always true, thoughtful and kind.
Wonderful memories he left behind.
Good Night God Bless darling.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Sheffield Children's Hospital. Service and cremation to take place at Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel on Monday October 21st at 10:00am.
Published in The Star on Oct. 15, 2019