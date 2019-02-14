|
|
|
HARGATE George Born 27th September 1934.
Sadly passed away on
Tuesday 6th February 2019,
aged 84 years.
Formerly of Hackenthorpe
& Waterthorpe.
Devoted husband to Mary,
Loving dad to Su & Neil,
Father in law to Alan & Helen.
Sleep in peace till we meet again.
Love you always Xxxxx
Funeral Service to be held
at Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel on Tuesday
February 19th 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, can be
made to Alzheimer's Society for
which a plate will be available.
C/O Barry Pritchard Funeral Service,
88-90 Worksop Road, Swallownest,
Sheffield, S26 4WH
Tel 0114 2875852.
Published in The Star on Feb. 14, 2019
