Frost George Passed away peacefully at home on the 15th June on his 96th Birthday. A true gentle man.

Dearly loved husband of the late Marjorie, lovely dad, grandad

and great-grandad.

Funeral service and cremation to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on 2nd July at 2.45pm.

Thank you to all staff carers and residents at Brunswick Garden Village, Woodhouse, for all their kindness and care. Also to the support workers (angels) who have helped us

through a very difficult time.

Family flowers only. A collection will be taken for the Intesive Home Nursing Service.

We will miss you so much dad, but you are now with mum (your Marge).

Love you both Jan and Keith.

Together again forever. night, night grandad, great-grandad. Lots of love Kev, Rob and families. Published in The Star on June 20, 2019