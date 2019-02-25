Home

George Cockayne Notice
COCKAYNE George Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 29th 2019, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Joan, much loved dad to Stephen and daughter-in-law Maria, grandad to Daniel and Katie and great grandad to Archie.
Service and cremation at
City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th March at 11am.
Family flowers only please,
donations to The Stroke Association.

Within our store of memories,
He holds a place apart,
For no one else can ever be,
More cherished in our hearts.
Published in The Star on Feb. 25, 2019
