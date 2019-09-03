|
|
|
Pantin Geoffrey William (Geoff) Mess no.284, The Fellowship.
Peacefully in hospital on
23rd August, aged 82 years.
A beloved husband of Brenda,
much loved dad of Sue,
a treasured grandad of Stacy and Luke, also a dear brother of Ron.
Service to take place at
City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th September at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations for the PDSA may
be given on the day or sent c/o
J.F. knight Independent Funeral Directors, 339 Handsworth Road,
S13 9BP
Published in The Star on Sept. 3, 2019