|
|
|
DUTY Geoffrey Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on 11th November 2019 after a short illness, aged 78.
Beloved husband of the late Valerie,
a much loved dad of Jane and Mark, and their partners Glenn and Lesley,
a cherished grandad of Tom, Kim, Michaela and Courtney and great grandad of Ava, Grayson, and Rayfe. Funeral to take place at
Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Wednesday 27th November
at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, may be given for
Cancer Research UK.
Published in The Star on Nov. 15, 2019