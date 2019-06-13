|
Banyard Geoffrey (Geoff) Passed away peacefully on 6th June 2019 aged 86 years.
Devoted husband of the late Maureen and cherished father, grandad and father-in-law.
Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on Monday 17th June at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations for The Royal British Legion and Sheffield Royal Society For The Blind may be given on the day or
sent to Eric Eyre Funeral Service,
High Green, Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on June 13, 2019
