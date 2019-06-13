Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eric Eyre Funeral Service
Mortomley House
High Green, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S35 3HR
0114 284 8202
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
14:30
Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Banyard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Banyard

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey Banyard Notice
Banyard Geoffrey (Geoff) Passed away peacefully on 6th June 2019 aged 86 years.
Devoted husband of the late Maureen and cherished father, grandad and father-in-law.
Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on Monday 17th June at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations for The Royal British Legion and Sheffield Royal Society For The Blind may be given on the day or
sent to Eric Eyre Funeral Service,
High Green, Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eric Eyre Funeral Service
Download Now