Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geoff Nutbrown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoff Nutbrown

Memories Condolences

Geoff Nutbrown Memories
Nutbrown Geoff (George) & Lyn Please join us on Friday 8th March 2019, 11:30 at St Paul's Church,
52 Norton Lees Ln, S8 9BD
for Tea and Coffee prior to a service of memories to remember and celebrate the lives of Geoff & Lyn Nutbrown.
Now lovingly reunited to
rest in peace together.
Donations in George's memory, may be sent payable to Alzheimer's Society
C/o Moores Traditional Funeral Directors, 302 Main Road, Southbourne, West Sussex, PO10 8JL.
Published in The Star on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.