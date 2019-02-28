|
Nutbrown Geoff (George) & Lyn Please join us on Friday 8th March 2019, 11:30 at St Paul's Church,
52 Norton Lees Ln, S8 9BD
for Tea and Coffee prior to a service of memories to remember and celebrate the lives of Geoff & Lyn Nutbrown.
Now lovingly reunited to
rest in peace together.
Donations in George's memory, may be sent payable to Alzheimer's Society
C/o Moores Traditional Funeral Directors, 302 Main Road, Southbourne, West Sussex, PO10 8JL.
Published in The Star on Feb. 28, 2019
