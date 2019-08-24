|
|
|
Ronksley (née Atkinson)
Freda Passed away on
21st August 2019 at
Parkside Care Home, Wombwell.
Service will be held on
Wednesday 4th September at
St Saviour's Church, High Green at
12:45, followed by burial at
Burncross Cemetery.
Donations to Children's Society Please. Freda was the Founding Member of Chapeltown Amateur Gardening Society. Many Thanks to the Staff at Parkside for their help and care over the period Freda was a resident.
Co-op Funeralcare, Bevan Way.
01142 467971
Published in The Star on Aug. 24, 2019