Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Sheffield
2 Bevan Way
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S35 1RN
01142 467 971
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Ronksley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Ronksley

Notice Condolences

Freda Ronksley Notice
Ronksley (née Atkinson)
Freda Passed away on
21st August 2019 at
Parkside Care Home, Wombwell.
Service will be held on
Wednesday 4th September at
St Saviour's Church, High Green at
12:45, followed by burial at
Burncross Cemetery.
Donations to Children's Society Please. Freda was the Founding Member of Chapeltown Amateur Gardening Society. Many Thanks to the Staff at Parkside for their help and care over the period Freda was a resident.
Co-op Funeralcare, Bevan Way.
01142 467971
Published in The Star on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.