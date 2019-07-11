|
|
|
Malone Fred
(Frederick Arthur) Peacefully in
Treeton Grange Nursing Home on 22nd June, aged 83 years.
Much loved Husband of the late Ann, Dad of John and James,
Brother, Father In-law,
Grandad, Uncle and friend.
At peace but sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Rotherham Crematorium on
Thursday 18th July 2019 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu, if desired, to
Blind Veterans UK which can be
made on the day of the funeral
as a donation box will be available at the Crematorium or these can be passed c/o Philip Gray, G.E. Foers & Co,
24, Station Road, Treeton,
Rotherham, S60 5PN.
Published in The Star on July 11, 2019