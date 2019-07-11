Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Malone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Malone

Notice Condolences

Fred Malone Notice
Malone Fred
(Frederick Arthur) Peacefully in
Treeton Grange Nursing Home on 22nd June, aged 83 years.
Much loved Husband of the late Ann, Dad of John and James,
Brother, Father In-law,
Grandad, Uncle and friend.
At peace but sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Rotherham Crematorium on
Thursday 18th July 2019 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu, if desired, to
Blind Veterans UK which can be
made on the day of the funeral
as a donation box will be available at the Crematorium or these can be passed c/o Philip Gray, G.E. Foers & Co,
24, Station Road, Treeton,
Rotherham, S60 5PN.
Published in The Star on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.