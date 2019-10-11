Home

Frank Tomkins Notice
TOMKINS Frank Benjamin Passed away at his home
on October 7th, 2019,
aged 83 years.
Beloved Husband of June.
Much Loved Dad, Father in law, Grandad and Great Grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St.James Church, Woodhouse on Friday October 18th at 12.45pm
followed by Cremation at
City Road Crematorium at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations made payable for the Sheffield Hospitals Charity
on behalf of the
Northern General Hospital
may be given at the Service or sent to
H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA.

Loved and remembered always.
Published in The Star on Oct. 11, 2019
