Potter Frank Arthur Passed away peacefully at home on the 10th June 2019. Loving Husband of Jean, much loved Dad of Susan, and Sarah.
Loving Grandpa to Bijan, Jaleh, Rebecca and Morgan.
What would we give to clasp his hand,
His happy face to see
To hear his voice and see his smile,
that meant so much to us.
From your loving family.
Funeral service to be held in
the South Chapel of Grenoside Crematorium on Wednesday
26th June at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only. Any kind donations to be given to St Luke's Hospice, may be given on the day, or sent to
Peter Haigh and Sons Funeral Directors, 99 Cross Hill, Ecclesfield,
S35 9WR.
Published in The Star on June 20, 2019
