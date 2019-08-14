Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00
Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel
ABBOTT Frances Passed away in hospital on
27th July 2019 aged 88 years.
Daughter of the late Catherine and Gordon, loving sister of Lewis and sister-in-law of Noreen,
a wonderful friend and companion of Ralph and a much loved auntie to all her nephews, nieces and their families.

Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Wednesday 21st August, 2019 at 11am. Donations made payable to either The British Heart Foundation or Macmillan Nurses may be sent to Stannington Funeral Services.
Published in The Star on Aug. 14, 2019
