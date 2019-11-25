Home

PINDER Florence Alice Maureen Passed away on
Monday 4th November
in St Lukes Hospice,
with her close family around her.

Everyone whose lives
you touched, all loved you so.
It was hard to accept
you would ever have to go.
This message is for you,
especially to say,
We've all lost someone special,
the day you went away.

Your devoted sisters Patricia, Kathlean, Maria, brother-in-law Malcolm
and sister-in-law Maureen.
Late beloved brother Bill,
late brothers-in-law Frank
and Martin. All your loving
nieces, nephews and family.

Funeral Service, Friday 29th November, 10.00am, Holy Family Church,
Eastern Drive, S2 3WP.
Followed by cremation at 11.15am, Hutcliffe Wood, S8 OHP.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Breast Cancer UK.
Published in The Star on Nov. 25, 2019
