The Co-operative Funeralcare Sheffield
473-475 Herries Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S5 8TJ
0114 285 2984
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:45
New Testament Church of God
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:30
New Testament Church of God
Interment
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
14:00
Shiregreen Cemetery
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
The Hilton Hotel, Victoria Quays
Evie Patterson Notice
Patterson Evie
(Miss Evie) Passed away peacefully at home on the 24th August 2019 aged 87 years.
A much loved wife of the late Kenneth Patterson, a loving mum to her seven children, also loving grandma and great grandma.
She will be sadly missed by her extended family,
friends and church brethren.
Now resting in the arms of the Lord.
A celebration of Evie's life will take place at the New Testament Church of God on Wednesday 11th September 2019
at 11.30am preceded by praise and worship from 10.45am.
An interment at Shiregreen Cemetery will take place at 2pm followed by refreshments at The Hilton Hotel, Victoria Quays Enquiries to Co op Funeralcare, Herries Road
Tel: 0114 2852984.
Published in The Star on Sept. 6, 2019
