BROWN (née Bray)
Eveline Passed away peacefully on 8th March 2019, aged 99.
Beloved wife of the late Horace, dearly loved mum of Janet and Barry and cherished "Little Nannan" of Ben, Kerry, Angeline and Darren, and
great grandma of Finlay, Reuben, Gabriel and Florence.
Funeral service and cremation to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 27th March 2019 at 10.30am. Donations if desired for the Alzheimer's Society may be given on the day.
Dearly loved and remembered
every day,
Safe in our hearts you will always stay.
Published in The Star on Mar. 21, 2019
