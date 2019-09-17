Home

H. Keeton Funerals Directors
Highfield Lane
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9NA
0114 2692785
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
13:15
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Eva Parker

Eva Parker Notice
Parker (née Naylor)
Eva Passed away in hospital
on September 9th, 2019
after a short illness,
aged 85 years.
Beloved Wife of Roy, much loved Sister,
Sister in law and Auntie.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday September 23rd at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Eva
for The Stroke Unit, Royal Hallamshire Hospital made payable for
The Sheffield Hospitals Charity
may be given on the day or sent to
H. Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Sept. 17, 2019
