|
|
|
Thorpe Ernest Passed away peacefully in Northern General Hospital on 30th September 2019,
aged 95 years.
A much loved husband of Annie Thorpe, loving dad of Stephen,
Patricia and Andrew, also grandad
and great grandad.
Ernest will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday 16th October 2019 at Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel, at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation
and Cancer Research.
A donation box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Published in The Star on Oct. 9, 2019