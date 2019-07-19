|
HAWKINS Eric Passed away peacefully in Scarsdale Grange Nursing Home on 12th July 2019,
aged 91 years.
A dearly loved Husband of the late Pam. Loving Dad to Stephen and his partner Sheena, Grandad to Stephanie and Claire, Great Grandad to
Terri-Leigh and Liam.
Funeral Service to be held at
City Road Crematorium on
Wednesday 24th July at 1.45pm.
Flowers are welcome but any kind donations for Cancer Research may be given on the day or sent to
W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on July 19, 2019