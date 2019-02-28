|
RUFFLE Enid Peacefully at the
Northern General Hospital on
18th February aged 87 years.
Much loved wife of Kenneth,
beloved mum to Gillian and Kathryn, and devoted grandma to
Amanda, Rowena, Rachel
and Jonathan.
Funeral Service at
City Road Crematorium
on Friday 8th March at 10.15am, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Wesley Hall Church at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please but, if wished, donations made payable to
"All We Can" may be sent to
Tomlinson & Windley,
271 Western Road, S10 1LE.
Published in The Star on Feb. 28, 2019
