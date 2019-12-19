|
Wright Ellis Passed away on December 8th, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of June, much loved dad of Joanne and Ian, dearly loved grandad of William and Emily.
Funeral service to take place at Rotherham Crematorium on
Friday December 27th at 11am and afterwards at The Robin Hood, Aughton. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired can be made to the British Heart Foundation, a plate will be provided at the service or can be sent directly to Barry Pritchard Funeral Services. C/O Barry Pritchard Funeral Services, 88-90 Worksop Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, S26 4WH.
Tel 0114 2875852.
Published in The Star on Dec. 19, 2019