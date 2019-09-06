|
|
|
Osborne (nee Bell)
Elizabeth Aged 102 years.
Passed away peacefully after much suffering on September 2nd 2019
at Beechy Knoll Care Home.
Wife of the late James, dearly loved and loving mum of Elizabeth and Lesley, mum in law to the late Michael, devoted and much loved nan of Dominic and Rebecca and Dominic's wife Emma.
Reunited with Jim and
her dear sisters.
No more suffering,
No more pain,
Until we meet again,
Fly free with the Angels.
All our love Elizabeth, Lesley, Dominic, Rebecca and Emma xxx
Requiem Mass to take place at the Church of St Theresa, Queen Mary Road on Monday 16th September at 10.00am, followed by committal at
City Road Crematorium at 11.00am. Family flowers only, but donations in lieu for Mencap may be sent c/o
G & M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB.
Requiescat in Pace
Published in The Star on Sept. 6, 2019