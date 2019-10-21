Home

G E Foers & Co (Treeton, Rotherham)
24 Station Road
Rotherham, South Yorkshire S60 5PN
0114 269 2835
More Obituaries for Eliza Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eliza Martin

Notice Condolences

Eliza Martin Notice
MARTIN Eliza Mary Died peacefully on
7th October 2019 at
Knowle Hill Care Home,
aged 93 years.
Beloved Mum of Theresa, Mary,
Arnold & Sandra, much loved Nan,
Great Nan & Great Great Nannan.
We will love and remember you always.
____________________________________

If roses grow in Heaven,
Lord pick a bunch for me.
Place them in my Mother's arms,
and tell her they're from me.
I will love and miss you always Mum.
Sandra & Mick.
____________________________________

Mum now you are at rest.
You will be missed so much
but never forgotten.
Love you.
From Mary & Family.
____________________________________

The Funeral Service will take place
at City Road Crematorium on
Thursday 24th October at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations
welcome if desired to Alzheimer's
Society which can be made on the
day of the funeral as a donation box
will be available at the Crematorium
or these can be passed c/o
Philip Gray, G.E. Foers & Co, 24 Station
Road, Treeton, Rotherham, S60 5PN.
Published in The Star on Oct. 21, 2019
