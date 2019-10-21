MARTIN Eliza Mary Died peacefully on

7th October 2019 at

Knowle Hill Care Home,

aged 93 years.

Beloved Mum of Theresa, Mary,

Arnold & Sandra, much loved Nan,

Great Nan & Great Great Nannan.

We will love and remember you always.

____________________________________



If roses grow in Heaven,

Lord pick a bunch for me.

Place them in my Mother's arms,

and tell her they're from me.

I will love and miss you always Mum.

Sandra & Mick.

____________________________________



Mum now you are at rest.

You will be missed so much

but never forgotten.

Love you.

From Mary & Family.

____________________________________



The Funeral Service will take place

at City Road Crematorium on

Thursday 24th October at 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations

welcome if desired to Alzheimer's

Society which can be made on the

day of the funeral as a donation box

will be available at the Crematorium

or these can be passed c/o

Philip Gray, G.E. Foers & Co, 24 Station

Road, Treeton, Rotherham, S60 5PN. Published in The Star on Oct. 21, 2019