RAWSON Eileen & Ray Eileen passed away peacefully on
October 13th 2019 &
Albert Raymond (Ray) Football referee and son of Professional Footballer for SUFC, Barnsley and also Football League referee Albert Noble Rawson, passed away peacefully on
October 15th 2019.
Both aged 92 years.
Beloved mum & dad to Richard and daughter in law Sue.
Loving nan and grandad to
Charlotte & Christopher.
Funeral service at
City Road Crematorium on
Friday November 1st at 11:00 am.
No flowers by request please, donations for Dementia UK may be given or
sent to W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
"Forever Together"
Published in The Star on Oct. 25, 2019