Norfolk Eileen Elsie
(nee Ryan) Aged 79.
We are saddened to share the news of the passing of the beloved Eileen Norfolk of Swallownest.
Eileen passed away peacefully in Weston Park Hospital on
Sunday 22nd September after a hard fought battle with cancer.
She leaves behind her devoted husband Jim, and loving children, grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
The funeral will take place at
St Mary's Church Handsworth on Tuesday 8th October at 11am, interment at New Handsworth Cemetery, with a wake to follow at Aston Hall.
The family would like donations to Weston Park Hospital, in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Star on Sept. 28, 2019