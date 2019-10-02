|
|
|
Eccles Eileen May (Saunby, Grace) Passed away peacefully on 18th September 2019,
aged 77 years.
A much loved Mum to Jamie & Sarah, precious Sister to Betty, Grandmother to Danielle, Ava & Alfie, also a loving Great Grandmother to Riley-Mae.
Funeral Service on Thursday, 10th October at 10.00am at Zion Church, Langsett Rd, Oughtibridge, Sheffield S35 0HA, followed by Committal at Birtin Cemetery. Refreshments in the Cock Inn Public House from 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations,
if wished, to Oughtibridge Brass Band. Funeral Directors: Michael Fogg
0114 265 3000
Published in The Star on Oct. 2, 2019