Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael Fogg Funeral Director
27A Woodhouse Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12 2AY
0114 265300
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00
Zion Church
Langsett Rd
Oughtibridge, Sheffield S35 0HA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00
Cock Inn Public House
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Eccles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Eccles

Notice Condolences

Eileen Eccles Notice
Eccles Eileen May (Saunby, Grace) Passed away peacefully on 18th September 2019,
aged 77 years.
A much loved Mum to Jamie & Sarah, precious Sister to Betty, Grandmother to Danielle, Ava & Alfie, also a loving Great Grandmother to Riley-Mae.
Funeral Service on Thursday, 10th October at 10.00am at Zion Church, Langsett Rd, Oughtibridge, Sheffield S35 0HA, followed by Committal at Birtin Cemetery. Refreshments in the Cock Inn Public House from 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations,
if wished, to Oughtibridge Brass Band. Funeral Directors: Michael Fogg
0114 265 3000
Published in The Star on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.