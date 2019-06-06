Home

DYSON Eileen Passed away 22 May 2019, aged 98.
Loving daughter of the
late Minnie and Harry Dyson and
loving sister of the late Harry, Elsie, Edward and Jack and also sister-in-law of Edith, Pat and Betty. Loving aunt
of the late Malcolm and of Brian.
The funeral will take the form of a Requiem Mass at Sheffield Cathedral on Friday 21 June 2019, beginning at 11.00 am, followed by committal
at City Road Crematorium.
Rest in peace.
In Our Lord's hands.
Reunited.
Published in The Star on June 6, 2019
