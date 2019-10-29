|
Brownhill Edwin Passed away peacefully on 22nd October 2019
aged 94 years. Much loved dad of David and the late Christine and Jean. Father in law to Sue and a dear grandad of Sarah, Darren, Dean, Samantha and Liam.
Funeral Service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Tuesday 5th November at 10.30.am. Donations for The Stroke Unit at
Royal Hallamshire Hospital may be given on the day or sent to
Eric Eyre Funeral Home, Mortomley Lane, High Green, Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on Oct. 29, 2019