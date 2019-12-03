Home

H. Keeton Funerals Directors
Highfield Lane
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9NA
0114 2692785
Edward Gambles

Edward Gambles Notice
GAMBLES Ted
(Edward) Passed away peacefully on
November 20th, 2019 aged 78 years.
Beloved Husband of Christine.
Loving Brother of Sue.
A Dear Stepfather and Uncle.
The Funeral Service will take place at
City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday December 10th at 11.00am.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in memory of Ted made payable for The British Heart Foundation may be given at the service or sent to H. Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Dec. 3, 2019
