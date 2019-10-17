SHAW Edna Passed away peacefully in

Abbey Grange Nursing Home on 10th October 2019, aged 78 years.

Beloved Wife of Christopher.

Loving Mum to Gary, Kevin, Tracy and Julie. A Wonderful Nan and Great Nan.

Service to be held at

City Road Crematorium, on Wednesday, 23rd October at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only please, but any kind donations for the Wellbeing Centre, Norfolk Park may be given on the day or sent to W Simpson and Son,

103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP. Don't think of her as gone away,

her journey has just begun

Life holds many faces;

the earth is only one.

Just think of her as resting,

from the sorrows and the tears,

In a place of warmth and comfort,

where there are no days or years.

Think how she must be wishing,

that we could know today,

How nothing but our sadness,

can really pass away.

And think of her as living,

in the hearts of those she touched,

For nothing loved is ever lost,

and she was loved so much. From all your loving family. xx Published in The Star on Oct. 17, 2019