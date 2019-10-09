|
|
|
Harrison (née Thompson)
Edna Peacefully at home on
4th October, aged 89 years.
A much loved wife of Sydney.
Loving mum to Lynne and Martyn,
also a dear nan to Sofya and Alex.
Funeral service to take place at City Road Crematorium on Friday
18th October at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o J.F. Knight Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
339 Handsworth Road, S13 9BP.
Those whom we love go out of sight,
But never out of mind,
They are cherished in the hearts,
Of those they leave behind.
Published in The Star on Oct. 9, 2019