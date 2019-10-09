Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.F. Knight Funeral Director Services
339 Handsworth Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9BP
0114 288 0603
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:45
City Road Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Harrison

Notice Condolences

Edna Harrison Notice
Harrison (née Thompson)
Edna Peacefully at home on
4th October, aged 89 years.
A much loved wife of Sydney.
Loving mum to Lynne and Martyn,
also a dear nan to Sofya and Alex.
Funeral service to take place at City Road Crematorium on Friday
18th October at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o J.F. Knight Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
339 Handsworth Road, S13 9BP.

Those whom we love go out of sight,
But never out of mind,
They are cherished in the hearts,
Of those they leave behind.
Published in The Star on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.