Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:30
Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel
Edna Broughton Notice
BROUGHTON Edna Passed away at the
Royal Hallamshire Hospital, after a short illness on
8th October 2019, aged 93 years.
Loving wife of the late Leslie and loving mother of David, John, Leslie, Alan, Derek, Stephen & Philip and will be sadly missed by their partners, Kathryn, Maggie, Chloe & Maria.
Much loved grandmother of Paula, Andrew, Glyn, Joanne, Myles,
James & Elfreda and great grandmother of Sophie & Oliver, partners Rob, Steven & Helen will
also miss her.
Funeral & Service,
Monday 4th November at
Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only, but donations to The Alzheimer's Society will be possible at the chapel.
Published in The Star on Oct. 22, 2019
