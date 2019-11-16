|
|
|
WOODWARD Edith Passed away peacefully
on 9th November 2019,
aged 91 years.
Loving wife of Ernest, dearly loved mum of Antony and Joanne, mother in law
of Julie and Vince, grandma of Holly, Charlotte, Olivia, Giorgio and Hugo
and great grandma of Charles.
The funeral service will take
place in the South Chapel at
Grenoside Crematorium on
Friday 29th November at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Dementia UK.
All enquiries to E Hurton & Son,
73 Grove Street, Retford, Notts
DN22 6LA. Tel: 01777 703502
Published in The Star on Nov. 16, 2019