Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
15:15
City Road Crematorium
Douglas Daley Notice
Daley Douglas John Passed away peacefully in Heeley Bank Nursing Home on 16th March 2019,
aged 86 years.
Loving Husband of the late Beatrice, beloved Dad, Grandad and
Great Grandad.
Funeral Service to be held at
City Road Crematorium on Tuesday
2nd April at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only, but any kind donations for Dementia UK may be given on the day or sent to
W Simpson & Son, 103 Fitzwalter Rd,
S2 2SP.

Dad.
Thank you for everything.
Your guidance, love and understanding will stay with us forever.
You meant so much to so many,
but we were lucky to have you as Dad. Always in our hearts
Darren & Mandy
Published in The Star on Mar. 27, 2019
