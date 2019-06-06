Home

Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:15
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
BURKHILL Douglas Haig Peacefully on May 31st,
aged 88 years.
Much loved husband of the late Margaret, dad of Lynn, Debra and the late Steven, father-in-law of Graham, Liz and Darren. Grandad of Lee and Terri, Robert and Suse, Paul and Kristan, Hannah and Jordan, and Heather and Danny.
Goodnight God Bless from your six special great grandchildren.
Service and cremation at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday 13th June at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please but,
if wished, donations payable to
'St. Luke's Hospice' may be sent to
John Heath & Sons,
Hollinsend Funeral Home,
354, Mansfield Road, S12 2AS
or given on the day.
Published in The Star on June 6, 2019
