Barber Doug Passed away suddenly on
5th September 2019,
aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of the late Sally,
much loved dad of Alan, David and
the late Christine. Also a dear
father in law, grandad, great grandad and brother. Funeral Service at
Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel on Monday 23rd September at 3.00.pm. Flowers or donations for Macmillan Cancer Support
may be given on the day or sent to
Eric Eyre Funeral Service,
Mortomley Lane, High Green,
Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on Sept. 16, 2019